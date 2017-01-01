Garden Club will feature Bo Glover, executive director of the Environmental Nature Center, on Sept 8

On Friday, Sept 8, Bo Glover, executive director of the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach, will speak to Laguna Beach Garden Club members about the five acre Environmental Nature Center with its amazing combination of 15 California native plant communities ranging from a desert, to an oak woodland, to a fresh water marsh, as well as wildlife habitats and walking trails offered at the Center.

Over the past 45 years, the ENC has been shaped into a landscape for learning, a place of preservation and instruction, where kids can re-connect with the outdoors. Bo will detail the Center’s fascinating history, built from a dumping area to the site of the first platinum LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building in Orange County.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Bo Glover, executive director of the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach

He will also describe the Center’s exciting future plans for a new Nature Preschool, where local children will spend their days playing and learning while surrounded by and exploring nature.

Bo is currently the Executive Director of the ENC and has held that position since 1995. When he is not hiking or camping with his family, Bo affiliates himself with a number of worthwhile community organizations. Bo is Past-President of the Association of Nature Center Administrators (ANCA) and California Society for Ecological Restoration (SERCAL), along with many other prestigious leadership positions and membership affiliations.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, September through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue, with the social part of the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the general meeting at 10 a.m

The public is welcome: there is no charge for guests on their first visit. Before or after the meeting, browse the outdoor “Garden Boutique” where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Canyon Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.

For more information on the Garden Club visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org

Nonprofit Laguna Beach Garden Club was founded in 1928 in beautiful Laguna Beach, CA and is celebrating its 88th anniversary. Its members support a wide variety of projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology and bird life.

The members of the Laguna Beach Garden Club and its 200+ members remain wholeheartedly committed to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of the community we serve.