Imagine if every home in Laguna was flooded and we became homeless overnight…let’s help Houston

More than 30,000 Houston residents were homeless at the time of writing, and Katrina Martino of the Hudson Salon & Spa points out how devastating it would be if the entire city of Laguna, with a population of approximately 24,000, became homeless overnight.

“What would we want to see if we were the victims?” she asks rhetorically.

So Katrina is spearheading an effort to gather items from Laguna residents in support of the victims of Hurricane Harvey. She’s asking locals to clean out their closets of clothing, shoes, blankets, towels and many other things that will be of help to those whose houses are damaged by the extreme weather.

“I have created a Go Fund Me campaign that is called ‘Love from Laguna - Relief for Harvey,” Katrina says. “We will be asking for $25 or more in donations. Twenty-five dollars will provide each person with a backpack containing comfort items (toiletries, socks, and so on) or a gift card. In the backpack, we can put a personal note from the donor written on Laguna Beach postcards supplied by Visit Laguna Beach.”

Some of the funds will also go towards transport.

A drive toward relief

The most cost effective way to transport at this time is rented motor homes, Katrina says. “I have a few friends who are willing to drive with me and then fly home. My hope is that the city will empty closets enough for two motor homes.”

Her plan is to take the packed motor homes directly to Gallery Furniture in Houston. The owner opened his massive showroom to victims and is housing them and earlier used his delivery trucks for rescue.

“We will bring donations there and to surrounding churches. My landlord in Landmark Plaza is allowing us to keep donations in the empty suite until transport - the entry is the Visit Laguna suite.”

Donations can be brought directly to Hudson 361 Forest Ave #104 Mon - Sat or Visit Laguna Beach, 381 Forest Avenue, open daily 10am-5pm. Call 949-715-5111.

“We may be a small city, but we can help in a big way,” Katrina adds.

The GoFundMe link is https://www.gofundme.com/love-from-laguna-relief-for-harvey.