Print | Email

Letter to the Editor

Laguna Patriots and the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Association: A clarification

In response to several recent inquiries regarding a political group called “Laguna Patriots,” the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Association wishes all to know that we are not associated with this or any other political organization. We exist to promote the idea of love of country and community by putting on Laguna Beach’s annual community parade.

Indeed, since its founding over fifty years ago, the association has recognized that, in such a diverse community as ours, patriotism exists in many forms. This is why our by-laws have long prohibited entries of a political or religious nature. Instead---as most Lagunans already know---it is one time in the year that we all come together to recognize and celebrate who we are.

Charles J. Quilter II

President, Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Assocation

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.