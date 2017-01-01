Print | Email

Off-Season Transit Hours are announced

Starting Tuesday, Sept 5, Laguna Beach Transit will begin its off-season hours as follows:  

Coastal Trolley: Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Sat, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Neighborhood Trolleys in Top of the World, Arch Beach Heights and Bluebird Canyon: Monday through Thursday 6:40 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Neighborhood Service to North and South Laguna: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information visit our website at http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/transit_and_trolleys.

 

