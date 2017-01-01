Turnabout Shop reopens: funds important programs

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Turnabout Shop, which closes in August every year, will reopen today.

In business since the early 1960s, the shop is staffed by volunteers of the Assistance League of Laguna Beach. Donations to the store are sold to fund the chapter’s free Early Intervention Program for Developmentally Delayed Babies, up to one year old, and their parents.

Proceeds pay for the EIP staff of occupational and physical therapists, developmental teachers and behavioral specialists, as well as other charitable programs.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Youngster is having fun at the EIP program run by the Assistance League

Operation School Bell provides new backpacks, shoe vouchers, clothing, hygiene kits and school supplies for Even Start students. Caps for a Cause are homemade for babies in hospitals. Annual scholarships are awarded Laguna Beach High School graduating seniors – which amounted to $35,000 this year.

Laguna Beach Scholarship Foundation recognized the league this year for its contributions to Laguna Beach students, beginning in 1975.

The league began in 1952 with the organization of 14 volunteers calling themselves Las Amigas.

Four years later they bought the property on Glenneyre Street at cost of $13,000 that would become their primary source of income.

Well-known Laguna Beach architect Don Williamson designed the building, which was completed in 1960.

The organization is non-profit, non-sectarian and non-political. New members are welcomed.

There is also a teen auxiliary called Assisteens. The goal for the group is to develop a sense of community responsibility, self-reliance, personal responsibility and leadership skills.

For more information, call (949) 494-6097,