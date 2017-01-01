Gwen Myers receives 10th Annual Spirit of Laguna Beach Unified School District Award

On Aug 29, Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria announced the 10th Annual Spirit of LBUSD award winner, Thurston Middle School Attendance and Student Records Specialist Gwen Myers.

Since its inception in 2008, the Spirit of LBUSD Award has been presented at the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Annual Welcome Back Breakfast to a District staff member who exemplifies extraordinary service to others.

“As part of the office staff at Thurston, Gwen’s calm demeanor is an asset helping not only young teens in angst but the parents as well. Gwen is dependable, loyal and can be counted on to get the job done,” said Board of Education President Jan Vickers.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(l-r) Ketta Brown (School Board Member) and Gwen Meyers

Myers is a graduate of LBHS and received her BA degree in Biology at University of CA, Santa Cruz. She worked several years as an animal trainer in the entertainment business. Myers was a dedicated parent volunteer at Top of the World Elementary School before joining the LBUSD team as an employee in 1999, working as an Instructional Assistant in the Community Learning Center. In 2011, she was promoted to the Attendance and Student Records Specialist position at Thurston.

Throughout her career in LBUSD, Myers’ knowledge, work ethic and connection to students and families made her the right choice for the award.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(l-r) Mindy Hawkins (LBHS Teacher and LaBUFA President), Margaret Warder (TOW Paraeducator and CSEA President), Gwen Myers (recipient), Dr. Jason Viloria (Superintendent), Ketta Brown (School Board Member)

“There are few instances in life when one is able to work alongside someone who is truly outstanding in every way,” said Thurston Middle School Principal Jenny Salberg. “Gwen›s incredible attention to detail, her unwavering support of all students and her incredibly positive attitude makes each and every day amazing. She is kind, she is hardworking, she is Thurston.”

“Gwen truly does embody the ‘Spirit of Laguna.’ She is a product of LBUSD, as are her husband and both sons. She gives one hundred percent each day and steadfastly believes in the mission of the district. She has worked with kids of all ages and abilities, always seeking to tap into their particular strengths and passions. In her current role, she finds ways to interact with students in as many areas as possible and is always ready to step in to help. She has experienced firsthand how our district has grown and evolved over the years trying to meet the needs of a changing world, appreciating these efforts and working to support them,” said Board Member Ketta Brown.