Here are the high holiday events and services taking place at the Chabad Jewish Center

Upcoming events at the Chabad Jewish Center include the following: On Tues, Sept 12 at 4:30 p.m . Drill it, Saw it, Sand it, Polish it, and take it home. Craft a beautiful Shofar from a genuine ram’s horn in time for Rosh Hashanah. Learn how to blow the Shofar, its meanings and sounds. Fun, hands on, educational family workshop for kids of all ages. $15.00 per Shofar. RSVP and confirm amount of shofars you will be crafting.

Ladies Home Club on Thu, Sept 14, at 7 p.m. Start the new year on a healthy note. Healing Workshop with Estee Berkowitz, BodyTalk Access technician. Learn about the BodyTalk Healing method -The proper way to breathe, energy medicine, and the power of our minds. Walk away with simple techniques, tools and insights for health and wellbeing (At private home - Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for directions and rsvp)

Taste of Something New. Exclusive Pre Rosh Hashanah food tasting event on Sun, Sept 17, at 7 p.m, catered by Beverly Hills Kosher! Meet and greet, enjoy a wide array of delicious holiday foods and fine wine, and discover programs and opportunities that await you this year at Chabad of Laguna Beach. $36 per person $60 couple. RSVP necessary.

Rosh Hashanah will take place on Wed, Sept 20 at 7 p.m. Additional services will include Thu, Sept 21 at 10 a.m. with Shofar Sounding at 12:30 p.m. and Tashlich Service at Montage Beach following Mincha services.

There will be another service on Fri, Sept 22 at 10 a.m. with Shofar Sounding at 12:30 p.m and evening service at 7 p.m.

Yom Kippur will be on Fri, Sept 29 the Kol Nidre service at 6:30 p.m. Additional services will be on Sat, Sept 30 with morning service at 10 a.m., Yizkor Memorial Service at12:30 p.m. and Mincha and Neilah service 5 p.m. with communal break the fast.

Services and programs open to the community. No tickets needed to enter. English/Hebrew Prayer Books, Soulful cantor, Children’s program. Seat reservations available.

To RSVP for the High Holiday programs, call Chabad at 949-499-0770, or visit our website at www.chabadoflaguna.com. Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Hwy