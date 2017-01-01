LB Patriots Day Parade invites residents to share ideas at planning meeting on Wed Sept 13 at 7 p.m.

LB Patriots Day Parade invites residents to share their ideas at a planning meeting on Wed Sept 13 at 7. The meeting will discuss creative ideas to enhance the committee and the 2018 Parade, which is set for Sat, March 3.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Last year’s Parade included a celebration of our successful water polo teams

“We’re super excited and can’t wait to hear all the creative ideas to enhance our Committee and our Parade,” a spokesperson said. “We invite the community of Laguna Beach to participate in the inaugural meeting - it’s where the Parade theme comes to life. The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade is all about our community spirit. For 52 years, the Parade has put smiles on faces in Laguna.

“We couldn’t continue this tradition without community volunteers like you! We look forward to your involvement with this year’s Parade, which will start with committee engagement, community excitement and participant enthusiasm.”

The meeting will take place at the Susi Q Community and Senior Center 380 Third Street at 7 p.m., and food will be served.