A pedestrian plaza is proposed for Lower Park Avenue

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Transition Laguna, the Beautification Council and the Chamber of Commerce have jointly proposed creating a pedestrian-only plaza on Lower Park Avenue.

The proposal to create a pedestrian plaza from mid-October until at least Dec 1 is scheduled to be heard at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Lower Park Avenue sweeps off of South Coast Highway for about a half a block, but splits at the Laguna Beach Library, past the back of the White House to Laguna Avenue on the right and Eiler Larsen Lane on the left, past the Laguna Beach Library parking lot.

Conceived as a park-like space, the plaza concept is described by the organizers as an outdoor café environment with tables, chairs, planters and lighting. However, no food or beverages would be served and no services or goods would be sold.

Affected business owners have supported the concept, according to the organizers. One restaurant has offered to clean tables and sweep the plaza.

Rendering courtesy of Billy Fried

Rendering of proposed Park Plaza

If the project is successful, organizers have asked the council to extend the plaza through December.

Funding in the amount of $50,000 for the project was appropriated in the 2017-18 budget for the plaza. 25,000 would need to be appropriated for an extension.

If given a green light by the council, the organizers would be required to apply for a temporary use permit, to be heard at the Oct 4 Planning Commission meeting.

Organizers would also need to coordinate the purchase of furniture, plants and lighting with city staff through the reimbursement process and stay within the budget.

Proof of liability insurance would have to be provided, naming the city as additionally insured and indemnified.

The proposal is the 12th item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting and may reviewed on the city’s website http://www.lagunabeachcity.net.