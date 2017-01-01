A Note from Lynette

Here at Stu News Laguna, we’re always looking for ways to publish the most interesting and useful Laguna-related news and views on our two Front Pages. (Please know that we always appreciate your feedback!)

Today, in collaboration with the Garden Club, we’re introducing the first in a series: Garden of the Month – which, it turns out, will be as much about the gardener as the garden – because we believe that Lagunans care about their yards and love to learn about new ways to improve their homes – plus we always find great pleasure in seeing what others in the neighborhood are doing to beautify our lovely town.

You’ll find our first Garden of the Month feature on the Second Front Page just beneath Samantha Washer’s terrific Laguna Life & People column, about two star supporters of the Boys and Girls’ Club.

If you have a garden you’d like to nominate, just let us know at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we’ll share it with Lynn Jax, president of the Garden Club, and place it into consideration for the Garden of the Month spot.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Nancy Pink’s garden is a delight to all the senses

Suzie Harrison, our arts columnist, will be writing those columns “because gardens are an art form, after all” as she notes. (I’m kicking off the first one, because Suzie needed a short break after a busy, busy festival season.) Mary Hurlbut, our excellent photographer who, by the way, also works as a freelance photographer, will be in charge of the visuals.

Then, on Friday, we hope to launch our first “Stu on the Street” interviews, during which we plan to ask locals for their views on a wide range of issues.

We’re asking the multi-talented Suzie to handle this feature as well, because she is outgoing and a great reporter.

We love your press releases, so please keep them coming. We print as many as we possibly can. We hope you’re enjoying our original features also (including Dianne Russell’s fun and informative Creature Features). Let us know your thoughts!

And thanks for the warmth I’ve felt in recent months as I have taken on the impossible task of following in Stu’s footsteps. It is so very much appreciated.