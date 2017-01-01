AAUW-LB’s globe-trotting members will share their Melanesian Odyssey

Most of us don’t even know where the Melanesian Islands are, no less set foot on them. But AAUW-LB’s intrepid globetrotters Alison King and Chris Catsimanes sure do. The Laguna branch of American Association of University Women is delighted to once again have Alison and Chris share their latest travel adventures.

Kastom dances on Malakula Island in Vanuatu

Join the event to see an exciting photo show recounting their recent journey to parts of Melanesia, including the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, The Loyalty Island Group, New Caledonia and several of the south-eastern islands of Papua New Guinea.

How Australia helped the various tribes indigenous to these island states transition from head hunters to law abiding people is one of the fascinating stories Alison and Chris will tell, enriched by colorful details of traditional tribal practices and the social, political, and environmental issues the islanders face today.

They’ll also share their thrilling visit to a dangerously active volcano on Vanuatu. “People have slid into that volcano,” said Alison King, recalling its towering smoke and enormous globs of lava shooting high into the air as the trembling volcano let out its blood curdling roar. Chris Catsimanes, ever the engineer adds, “The eruptions caused a low frequency sound wave that literally shook my insides. I estimate it matched a speaker that has a million watts of power.”

Village elder in the Solomon Islands

Thanks to meeting space generously provided by LCAD, AAUW-LB is pleased to be able to invite the public to join this time. The event will be on Sun, Oct 1, from 3-5 p.m. at the Laguna College of Arts and Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road. Parking is free. Refreshments will be served. Whether a member or non-member, RSVP to Madeleine Peterson 949-376-8494.

For general membership information or questions, contact membership co-chairs: Leah Vasquez (949) 494-5787 or Rachelle Cano (818) 307-7562, or visit AAUW-Laguna Beach online at www.aauw-lagunabeach.org.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.