Bench at Mountain Road beach access platform is on the agenda for approval at today’s meeting

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Council on Tuesday will be asked at Tuesday’s meeting to approve an artist-designed bench for construction on the Mountain Road beach access platform.

“Sea Stone Spills Stepping Ocean Hill” by artist Michael Stutz was unanimously recommended for approval by the Arts Commission. The bench was selected from three finalists out of the 22 applicants.

Artist Michael Stutz’s original rendering

The Mountain Beach bench initial concept by artist Michael Stutz

Finalists for the Mountain Road beach access bench were selected by Nathan Mason, curator of exhibits and public art for the City of Chicago, artist and architect Brad Neal and urban designer and master planner Manda Yakiwchuk.

After the commission’s approval of the 10 feet long, three and a half feet wide and three feet high bench to be mounted on the existing pad, Stutz requested some changes in the design. The changes include incorporating rainbow colors on the bench to acknowledge the gay history of the site near the Boom Boom Room.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Click on photo for a larger image

Here, at Divers’ Cove, is a beautifully designed bench, situated where sitters can savor the scenery. “Strand of Life” was created by Casey Parlette, Laguna Beach lifeguard and artist.

Commissioners Pat Kollenda and Suzi Chavel suggested text for a plaque reading “This bench is a celebration of Laguna’s deep history of welcoming people from all walks of life to enjoy its beauty and community spirit.”

If the council approves the commission recommendation, City Manager John Pietig will execute a $25,000 contract with Stutz to create and install the bench, be funded by a donation from Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield.

The bench is on the Consent Calendar and will be approved without discussion unless a member of the council or the audience in the Council Chambers “pulls” it.