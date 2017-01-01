Calling all girls: a Girl Scout pool party is planned for this Sunday Sept 17 at the high school pool

The Girl Scouts will be holding a pool party this Sunday, Sept 17, at the LBHS pool on Park Ave. They’re inviting all girls who are interested in meeting current Girl Scouts, meeting new friends, or just plain having fun to join them.

“Party like a Girl Scout!” the organizers encourage potential attendees – which means, prepare to have a great time.

The party will take place between noon and 3 p.m. at a cost of just $2 per swimmer. Crafts and snacks will be provided.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 949-494-2913.