Dr. Jason Viloria discusses the State of our Schools at LBUSD PTA Coffee Talk at Hotel Laguna on Sept 20

On Wed, Sept 20, from 8:30 – 10 a.m., the LBUSD PTA Coffee Talk hosts a yearly presentation on the State of our Schools at the Hotel Laguna, 425 S Coast Hwy. At the meeting, Dr. Jason Viloria, superintendent of LBUSD, and district staff will update the community on the strengths of our schools, progress that has been made, and expectations for the future.

Dr. Jason Viloria, Superintendent of LBUSD

The event will highlight key goals and initiatives for the 2017-18 school year, including on-going continuous improvement efforts, the goal to foster and sustain strong relationships, and the focus of “every student, every day.”

For LBUSD PTA members, the event is free. For guests and non-PTA members, the fee is $10.

Attendees are asked to RSVP at:

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eekaintyd73473be&oseq=&c=&ch=