Print | Email

Top of the World Neighborhood Picnic takes place on Sun Sept 17 at Alta Laguna, 3 – 5 p.m

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) will hold its annual Neighborhood Picnic Sun, Sept 17, at the Alta Laguna Park from 3 to 5 p.m.  All are invited.  

All are welcomed; you do not need to be a member of TOWNA to come and enjoy this meet your neighbor event.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gene Felder

Carolyn Wood and Marko Mani prove this is a fun event for all ages

Neighbors will be bringing their favorite dish to participate in an old fashion potluck dinner. 

The TOWNA Board is very concerned about the fire damage and inappropriate activity such as setting fires and smoking in the Laguna Heights open space, and encourages anyone seeing such activity to report it to the Police non-emergency number at 497-0701.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.