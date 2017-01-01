Top of the World Neighborhood Picnic takes place on Sun Sept 17 at Alta Laguna, 3 – 5 p.m

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) will hold its annual Neighborhood Picnic Sun, Sept 17, at the Alta Laguna Park from 3 to 5 p.m. All are invited.

All are welcomed; you do not need to be a member of TOWNA to come and enjoy this meet your neighbor event.

Photo by Gene Felder

Carolyn Wood and Marko Mani prove this is a fun event for all ages

Neighbors will be bringing their favorite dish to participate in an old fashion potluck dinner.

The TOWNA Board is very concerned about the fire damage and inappropriate activity such as setting fires and smoking in the Laguna Heights open space, and encourages anyone seeing such activity to report it to the Police non-emergency number at 497-0701.