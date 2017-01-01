Presbyterian Church’s 100th anniversary will be recognized with City Proclamation

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will recognize on Tuesday the 100th anniversary of the Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church with a proclamation.

The seeds of the church’s mission were planted in the 1890s when Sabra and Sylvanus Reed welcomed vacationers to the adult Sunday School they held the on porch of their beachfront cottage.

By 1904 attendance had become so large that the Sunday School was moved to the Village Meeting Hall on the Hotel Laguna property.

Funds were raised 1915 to buy two lots on the site now occupied by the church, and building began.

The first service in the newly constructed church was held on Dec 3, 1917.

Impressionist Anna Hills, one of the 15 charter members of the church, oversaw the children’s Sunday school and the Women’s Missionary Society. Plein Air painter Frank Cuprien was in charge of music.

Hills wrote a letter in 1921 to the editor of the Laguna Life newspaper, a letter that could have been written to Stu News today:

“Above all else we must hold clearly before our minds our ideal for the mental and spiritual development of the village life. We do not want commercialism to become the dominant idea – let industry and finance find other fields of activity and let this be a place of beauty dedicated to the fostering of the various arts, painting, literature and music.

“Let us keep it a place where tired humanity can come and find rest and refreshments for the body, mind and spirit. So we will keep a Laguna that is different, and people who care for the best things the world over will seek us out.”

The Rev. Raymond Brahams became pastor of the Community Presbyterian Church in 1925. He envisioned a sanctuary that could seat 500, the entire population of Laguna at the time, and made it happen.

Laguna Beach was incorporated and the church was chartered as the Community Presbyterian Church of Laguna Beach in 1927.

The Rev. Jerry Tankersley was named pastor of what was Laguna Presbyterian Church in 1972, a position he still holds.