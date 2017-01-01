Certified Technicians will check car seats for safety on Sept 17 and 23

The Laguna Beach Police Department, in partnership with “National Child Safety Passenger Week,”will be offering free car seat inspections to parents and caregivers in front of the police station, on Sun, Sept 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be an additional event on Sat, Sept 23, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The event will include instructions on finding the right car seat for children, as well as instructions on correct installation of car seats. Technicians will also explain the importance of registering the seats with the manufacturer so parents and caregivers can be notified if there is a recall.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Rocco Keller uses his fingers to make a heart, showing his love for the importance of car seat safety

“Car seats and booster seats are often used incorrectly. We want to be proactive in promoting child safety seat education, which is why we brought in our partners from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help host this car seat safety check. When it comes child seat safety, we are all in this together,” according to Captain Jeff Calvert, Laguna Beach Police Department.

Interested participants are encouraged to schedule appointments for a free child safety seat inspection. The appointments are in 30 minute increments for a full inspection.

To reserve an appointment or for more information, contact Debi Jensen at (949) 497-0396 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .