Sticky rice, “Stinky” and suspension bridges shine the light on engineering creativity in Dream Big

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Sticky rice is one of the reasons that much of the Great Wall of China has survived centuries more-or-less intact. (A paste of sticky rice flour and slaked lime gave the Wall both flexibility and stability.) This I learned just recently while watching McGillivray Freeman’s amazing IMAX film Dream Big. I had no idea.

But these are the kinds of random facts that make my heart sing with the pure pleasure of discovery, and which are sure to inspire many a potential young engineer.

Photo courtesy McGillvray Freeman

Sticky rice is the Great Wall of China’s secret to longevity

During the course of the approximately 40-minute show, I found my mouth frequently agape as I gained fascinating insights into the way things are built, from skyscrapers to submersible robots to possible high-speed trains (and I mean high-speed – from LA to San Francisco in 30 minutes?), for all kinds of reasons until then not known to me.

Some people featured in the film at first appear to be unlikely heroes: viewers thrill to see a high school science team’s inventiveness in building robotics – and their resourcefulness in saving their “Stinky” robot from imminent demise – as they go on to beat MIT’s team.

Photo courtesy McGillivray Freeman

Stinky the submersible was the little engine that could…beat MIT

There’s Menzer Pehlivan, the Turkish woman who saw massive destruction around her home during the epic 7.6 magnitude earthquake of 1999, and who is now one of the world’s experts in seismic construction issues.

And then there’s the team of young people who design bridges in rural areas that quite literally lead to education, crossing from village to schools across previously impassable rivers. Oh, and solar-powered cars. And a Shanghai skyscraper that houses 16,000 people. And more…

Photo courtesy McGillivray Freeman

These bridges literally lead to education – to schools across impassable rivers

Dream Big is a soaring tribute to the imagination and creativity of the world’s engineers. It is also an invitation to young and old to explore the mysteries and wonders all around us, a paean to inventiveness.

There is so much more to say about this great show, but I’ve said enough – part of the fun is in its surprises.

Go see it. You’ll love it. Your kids will love it too.

Photo courtesy McGillivray Freeman

Solar cars are often ridden solo in searing heat: engineers will solve these issues

Expect them to aspire to engineering by the time they leave the darkened auditorium…or at the very least, attempt to build their own Stinky. Life is about to get interesting around your home after you leave the movie theatre.

The MacGillivray’s goal is to have a DVD of Dream Big placed in every school in America by the 2017/18 school year – talk about dreaming big.

Do visit the website at www.dreambigfilm.com to learn more about the vast educational resources associated with Dream Big, all of which promise to make teaching a hands-on delight for educators and children.