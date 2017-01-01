Crystal Cove Soiree celebrates sustainable future with

dining, dancing and fundraising on Sat Oct 7

On Sat, Oct 7, guests will enjoy an evening under the stars, complete with breathtaking sunset views and an elegant catered dinner, as Crystal Cove Conservancy celebrates its15th Annual Crystal Cove Soiree.

A limited number of tables and individual seats are available now for public purchase for the bluff-top event at Crystal Cove State Park.

The Soiree will begin at 5 p.m. with an al fresco cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. The Resort at Pelican Hill is donating the hors d’oeuvres, as well as the delectable dinner duo of filet mignon and Maine lobster.

There will be a live auction, and live music and dancing to Super Diamond, the popular Neil Diamond tribute band, will round out the evening. Guests will have an opportunity to purchase fabulous luxury silent and live auction items, as well as support fund-a-need, to help with student scholarships for important STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and math).

Win a three-night stay in Crystal Cove Cottage #14

Everyone – attending or not attending – are encouraged to enter the 2017 Soiree fundraiser opportunity drawing for a chance to win three glorious nights in the beautiful two-story, two-bedroom, two-bath #14 ocean front cottage.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

The interior of luxurious Crystal Cove cottage # 14

Occupancy of the cottage is six guests, and all existing cottage rental rules apply. Reservation dates to be coordinated with Crystal Cove Conservancy. Restrictions apply.

The winner will be drawn at the Soiree on Sat, Oct 7 and need not be present to win. The winner of the opportunity drawing will be notified after the Soiree by Oct. 13, and may select one date from the following weekends in 2018 on a first-come, first-served basis: January 12 -14; February 9 - 11; March 9 - 11; April 13 - 15; May 11 - 13; June 8 - 10; July 13 - 15; August 10 - 12; September 7 - 9; October 12 - 14; November 9 - 11; December 7 - 9.

Tickets are $100 each or seven for $500. To purchase tickets, call Crystal Cove Conservancy at 949.376.6200, ext. 201.

Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities for Crystal Cove Citizen Science School Programs and Crystal Cove Educational Programs are still available.

Individual tickets to the Soiree are $400. For information on tickets, sponsorships and opportunity drawings, visit www.crystalcove.org/soiree or call 949-376-6200 x204.