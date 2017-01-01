“The Voice” Taps Laguna Voice’s Janice Freeman for Monday night’s premier show

Written by DIANE ARMITAGE

On Monday night, Sept 25, more than 12 million viewers will be tuning in to see the premiere of The Voice.

And during that premiere, an international circle of fans is going to be introduced to Janice Freeman, who was plucked from Mozambique’s Laguna Voice to audition for the internationally top-ranked television show.

Janice Freeman made her first appearance at Mozambique’s popular singing contest, Laguna Voice, last October. After shaking the rafters of the second-floor bar (and taking home the first place cash prize), owner Ivan Spiers noted that he’d never heard that kind of talent in his restaurant.

Although Laguna Voice was certainly not her first time on stage, Janice credits the singing contest for offering a growing, supportive audience as well as international live streaming of each live music event.

“Laguna Voice may seem small, but it’s mighty!” says Janice.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Marcus Redd

Janice Freeman is fierce

“As a singer, you perform at every opportunity and on every stage you’re invited to, and you just believe that – some day - you’re going to be in front of the right people at the right moment,” she says. “Laguna Voice offers an opportunity for that magical moment for hundreds of very talented singers who might not otherwise be ‘found’.”

Janice returned to Laguna Voice nearly every month thereafter to be greeted by a growing crowd of fans and delighted judges. And then, as spring melted into summer, she just disappeared! It wasn’t until several weeks later that we learned she had been called by The Voice to audition in a series of preliminary rounds.

Last week, The Voice announced that Janice will be one of the lucky 100 contestants who will audition in front of the four celebrity coaches on Monday, Sept. 25. (There’s a possibility she will be on the Tuesday evening show, instead, but all signs point to Monday night.)

On both nights, four coaches take their seats and, with the turn of their chairs, will usher 40 singers into the season’s show. All fingers are crossed that our own Janice Freeman makes the cut and selects a coach to begin her journey.

(Although she’s an LA resident, Janice has made the trek many a time specifically to Laguna Beach to participate on Laguna Voice and, as far as I’m concerned, that makes her one of our own.)

This season, with more than 30 million records sold, superstar singer, songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus returns as a coach with Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe award winner Jennifer Hudson. They join the longtime popular duo, Top Country Artist and five-time CMA award winner Blake Shelton and Grammy-award winning crowd favorite, Adam Levine.

Be sure to tune in Monday night and, hopefully, as the show progresses, we will all be able to vote for Janice Freeman’s deserved claim to fame.

Find Janice Freeman’s music on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Jango, Facebook, Instagram and Reverbnation.