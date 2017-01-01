Major emergency drill simulating earthquake response takes place tomorrow: 100 expected to participate

An extensive citywide CERT drill will take place tomorrow, Sept 30, at The Ranch, 31106 Coast Highway, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drill is a refresher training exercise for existing CERT members who wish to take part and will simulate an earthquake situation.

The Ranch agreed to host this first-of-its-kind event and is working with CERT personnel to make certain that Ranch guests and golfers are not affected by the simulated disaster.

“In total we expect about 100 people, which includes exercise staff and first responders,” says Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator. The exercise will consist of four different scenarios that the participants will go through – Search & Rescue, Fire Suppression, First Aid, & Radio Communications. We’ll have fire engines along with a police vehicle on hand.”

Courtesy US Geological Survey

Aftermath of the Bluebird Canyon landslide

The drill also will serve as the ‘final exam’ for approximately 35 newly trained students who are signed up for the CERT class that began Sept 5.

CERT drills such as this are organized by trained CERT members with advice and assistance from the Emergency Operations Coordinator, Police Department and Fire Department, all of whom will be onsite during the exercise.

Participants will practice search and rescue/fire suppression, cribbing, triage and medical skills, and radio communications in teams of approximately 15 people each under the direction of Incident Command officers assigned duties similar to those used at actual disaster scenes.

For more information about the CERT drill, contact Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock at (949) 497-0389.