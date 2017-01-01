Conceptual Restoration Plan for Aliso Creek Estuary is topic of Laguna Ocean Foundation meeting Oct 12

Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF) will present a Conceptual Restoration Plan for Aliso Creek Estuary on Thurs, Oct 12, from 6-8 p.m. at The Ranch at LB (31106 S Coast Hwy).

Funded by a grant from the CA Coastal Conservancy, LOF has prepared this plan to return Aliso Creek Estuary in So Lag to a healthy ecosystem. The degraded estuary, located at Aliso Beach County Park, is currently the site of invasive plants bordering a stagnant lagoon of unhealthy urban runoff.

LOF board chair, Robin Zur Schmiede, noted that, when asked to identify the most important environmental issue in LB, the Laguna Beach Environmental Coalition, a group comprised of local and regional environmental non-governmental organizations, identified the restoration of Aliso Creek and its estuary as the number one priority.

Aliso Creek Estuary

The Oct12 presentation is open to all interested stakeholders with members of the technical team offering a site tour of the estuary at 4:30 p.m.that afternoon. Free valet parking will be available at The Ranch for both the estuary tour and the 6p.m. meeting. This conceptual restoration plan, which is a fiscally sponsored project of the Ocean Foundation, will also be presented at the Nov14 Laguna Beach City Council meeting.

Laguna Ocean Foundation is a non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to sustainable ocean ecosystems along the Laguna Coast. Its flagship program, the Tidewater Education and Docent Program, has been in place for more than 10 years.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit: www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.