On Sun, Oct 1, at 10:30 a.m. Arnold Hano, the “Sage of Laguna” will speak at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Drive. Arnold has been an active leader in community affairs since he and his wife Bonnie became residents in 1955.

Meet Arnold Hano “The Sage of Laguna”

Arnold’s involvement in local politics ranges from forcing barbers to cut the hair of people of color in 1955, to his ongoing efforts to preserve our coast and town and obtain housing for the homeless.

Arnold and Bonnie were honored as 2013 “Citizens of the Year.” Arnold is an award-winning writer and has taught writing at USC, Pitzer College, and UCI. In 2015, a documentary was released about his life and sports-writing work titled Hano! A Century in the Bleachers.

This is a tremendous opportunity to hear “The Sage of Laguna,” and join in a discussion with Arnold Hano after the service. All are welcome.