The Historical Society will present a program on the Laguna Playhouse in City Chambers Oct 11

Historian Glenna Matthews will present a program on the Laguna Playhouse, sponsored by the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Oct 11 in the Council Chambers.

Matthews grew up in Laguna and attended plays with her parents and participated in theater productions. Her mother ushered, father and daughter performed.

Her first role was in “You Can’t Take It With You” in 1946, according to a blurb in the Historical Society newsletter.

Matthews will draw on her own experience and on her Master’s thesis on the history of the theater until 1960 for “The Laguna Playhouse – A Treasured Community Institution.”

She will be assisted by Carolyn Hobart Fisch, Deborah Paul Kermode and Jennie Williamson.

Matthews, who lived away from Laguna for decades, wants to share her treasured memories now that she has returned to the city.

Admission to the presentation is free. However donations are appreciated and may be made online by Pay Pal or credit card at www.lagunabeachhistory.org or by mail to Laguna Beach Historical Society, 278 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.

Membership is $25 for an individual, which includes the newsletter, entry to society programs, and visits to Murphy Smith Bungalow on Ocean Avenue, next to Whole Foods.

The next presentation will be on No. 16, at the Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Laguna Beach.

--By Barbara Diamond