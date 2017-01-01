National Coffee with a Cop Day: LBPD will host local event on Oct 4 between 7:30 and 10 a.m.

Laguna Beach police officers will be available for coffee and conversation on Wednesday Oct 4 between 7:30 and 10 a.m. at Moulin Bistro, 248 Forest Ave.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in your neighborhood.

The LB police department is hoping for a large turnout and friendly discussions about issues of importance to neighbors.