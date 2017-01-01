Laguna pianist/songwriter Carol Roman celebrates her new CD with live performance Sun Oct 15

Laguna pianist/songwriter Carol Roman will celebrate the release of her new CD, Going Home, Songs of Comfort with a live performance on Sunday, Oct 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Unity of Tustin, 14402 Prospect Ave, Tustin.

The concert will include a seven-piece band, six vocalists, and a choir. This is Roman’s fourth CD.

“As an artist, I dealt with loss by writing music in memoriam to loved ones close to my heart. The deeper my love, the longer it took me to heal,” Carol says. “I cried for nine months when I lost my mom. So the music in the CD was a healing process that evolved slowly.

“The entire CD took me eight years to complete. Each song captures the essence of the person I wrote it for.”

Going Home contains many inspirational ballads, both instrumental and vocal, and includes a tribute to the victims of the Holocaust and 9/11.

Carol started piano at the age of 6, and wrote her first composition when she was 10. “It was in the style of a Chopin Mazurka. I still remember it,” she says.

She played piano for her first musical show when she was 13. At 19, she was touring Europe and the Middle East and started her first band when she came back to the US.

“That’s when I started to incorporate other styles of music into my playing,” Carol says. Going Home, Songs of Comfort is available at http://www.carolroman.com, CD Baby and iTunes.