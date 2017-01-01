Jen Hoy, healer, will speak at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Indigenous People’s Day

Jen Hoy, healer, will speak at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Indigenous People’s Day, Sunday, Oct 10. Her topic will be My Heart Speaks: Honoring Our Creator from an Indigenous Perspective Guest Speaker

Submitted photo

Jen Hoy, speaker and healer

Jen Hoy is a healer trained in the arts of shamanic alchemy, energy medicine, and intuitive diagnosis. Because our First Nation Elders understood the ways of nature, they could walk upon the earth with reverence, light feet, and large hearts.

On Sunday Oct 8 at 10:30 a.m., in honor of Indigenous People’s Day, Jen Hoy will help her audience remember how their own footsteps can become gentle, and how they can connect with the deep wisdom of the earth.

Residents are invited to join the members of the UU Fellowship of Laguna Beach, as they connect with nature, and begin to heal both themselves and the earth.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach is located at 429 Cypress Drive,