Sunday with Scott part one…

Photos by SCOTT BRASHIER

Scott Brashier, one of our terrific photographers, spent last Sunday capturing images of planes, trains, and automobiles – oops, not trains – and his photographs are so terrific that we though we’d share lots of them with you in a combined gallery.

Here’s to Scott’s simply sensational Sunday…first at the Rotary Club’s Invitational Classic Car Show in Laguna Beach, and then (see Second Front Page) at the Air Show in Huntington Beach.

Click on photos for larger images

Classic cars beautifully captured by Scott