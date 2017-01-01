Sukkot activities at Chabad Laguna Beach will include the eighth annual Sukkah Hop

Sukkot is a weeklong Jewish holiday that comes five days after Yom Kippur. Sukkot celebrates the gathering of the harvest and commemorates the miraculous protection God provided for the children of Israel when they left Egypt. Jewish people celebrate Sukkot by dwelling in a foliage-covered booth known as a Sukkah, and by taking the “Four Kinds”, four special species of vegetation.

The following is the schedule of events at Chabad Laguna Beach. On Wed Oct 4, evening service will be at 7; on Thurs Oct 5 and Fri Oct 6, morning service will be at 10:30 a.m. and evening service will be at 7 p.m.; on Sat Oct 7, Shabbat service will be at 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, Oct 8, beginning at 5 p.m., residents are invited to join in a tour of neighborhood Sukkahs, enjoying schmoozing, great spirit and a delicious progressive dinner.

Beginning down south and ending in North Laguna, the Sukkah Hop is a fun celebration of unity and rejoicing.

Then, on Tues Oct 10 at 4:30 p.m., celebrate Sundaes in the Sukkah, a JYZ Youth Zone event for kids of all ages. Kids will build their own sundaes, create wooden holiday crafts, enjoy stories, activities, and Lulav and Etrog Shakes, for just $7 per child.

For more information and to learn the Sukkah Hop route, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.