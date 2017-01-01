St. Mary’s Church’s annual Blessing of the Animals and bratwurst lunch takes place Sun Oct 8

St. Mary’s Church’s annual Blessing of the Animals and Bratwurst lunch takes place Sun Oct 8. It’s a fun service during which pets (or pictures of pets) and their humans are given a special blessing by the priest in charge, Fr. Lester Mackenzie.

Photo by Lynette

Thinking that my cat Boris seems to have his paws together in prayer, perhaps hoping for a blessing?

The cost is adults $10, kids $5. St. Mary’s Church is located at 428 Park Ave.