ALLB chooses Carrie Joyce as its new president

Carrie Joyce was installed as the new President of Assistance League Laguna Beach earlier this year at El Niguel Country Club. She joined this organization as a working professional in 2004 and was thrilled to be a member because her mother was a past president of Assistance League Santa Paula.

Carrie was impressed with the extensive and important philanthropies supported by the Assistance League Chapters across the nation. She brings extensive experience to the world of nonprofit management, as she has been president of many philanthropic organizations, including the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach.

Submitted photo

ALLB president Carrie Joyce

As a member of the Assistance League for more than thirteen years, she has been Public Relations Chairman and First Vice President Membership. She is also a familiar face to many as she worked for the City of Laguna Beach in the Police Department for eight and a half years, and started the Neighborhood Watch Program. She worked eighteen and a half years in the Fire Department.

Carrie and her late husband, Bill Joyce, met at a friend’s son’s wedding, where he entertained Carrie with his stories about working on the Delta Rocket as an aeronautical engineer at Douglas.

Carrie enjoys gardening, her walking group, tennis, is an avid backpacker and hiker, and has traveled to over eighty countries during the last thirty-two years. She loves the ocean and learned to surf at San Onofre. She has enjoyed running on the beach three times a week until she turned sixty... Now it is walking she enjoys!

She enjoys the camaraderie shared at the Laguna Beach Assistance League and likes the hands-on opportunities and committee work to support its many programs and philanthropies. Carrie intends on informing the Laguna community about what the Assistance League is and what it does, and looks to increase support and increase communications.

Carrie also envisions expanding the Early Intervention Program (EIP) into other Assistance League chapters, because there is such a huge need for helping children with learning disabilities. She wants to “Transform Lives and Strengthen Community.”

Her mission statement is “No act of kindness is wasted.”