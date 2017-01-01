Accessory Dwelling Units will be explained at LB Seniors workshop on Wed Oct 11 at 6 p.m. at Susi Q

Laguna Beach Seniors and Laguna Board of Realtors will host an educational workshop on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on Wed, Oct 11, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Senior Center. It’s a free workshop, and an expert panel will walk the attendees through the process of why ADUs are an option to consider, how to design and build an ADU, and how to finance such a project.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Accessory Dwelling Units offer one solution to affordable housing

ADUs provide an opportunity for homeowners to make additional income and perhaps provide affordable housing. ADUs also create an environment where a senior can have a live-in caregiver and/or live within a support network that is conducive to a positive quality of life.

Junior Accessory Dwelling Units (JADUs) are spaces within the existing structure with a separate entrance, access to the main living area, and a small efficiency kitchen without parking requirements.

Lifelong Laguna is a new program of Laguna Beach Seniors designed to help locals stay in Laguna as long as possible by providing a support network of services, education, and advocacy – ADUs and JADUs are solution-driven.

Register for the workshop with Laguna Beach Seniors program specialist, John Fay, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-715-8107.