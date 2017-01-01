O, Pepper Tree, O, Pepper Tree, how lovely were thy branches…your boughs so green in summertime

Sadly, Laguna’s iconic pepper tree at City Hall was reduced significantly last Wednesday (to approximately 12 feet high), due to findings from arborists that the tree was in danger of toppling over. The City Council debated remedies for many months but no solutions were practical. The City has asked for clones to be created.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo credit: Craig Burns

On Wednesday, the pepper tree was reduced to 12 feet

Wood from the tree will be made available through the end of November to artists, or any members of the public who wish to craft objects or to have a memento from the tree.

For more information, or to request wood from the tree, please contact Senior Administrative Analyst, Robert Sedita at (949) 497-0740 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Lagunatics cast is cast down to hear of the pepper tree’s trauma: they are rooting for full recovery

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

No Square Theatre will be holding Pepper Tree Memorial events weekends Oct 13 - Nov 5. Visit nosquare.tix.com for details. PeppeRIP ribbons will be available.