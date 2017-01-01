It takes guts to be brainy and behave: EDI task force addresses the role of nutrition in kids’ school success

The Early Developmental Index (EDI) Task Force presents the first parent education training for the school year, “Gut Brain Connection - How Food Impacts Behavior and Learning.” This event will be held on Wed, Oct 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Anneliese School.

Research indicates that a child’s ability to manage his or her behavior in the classroom setting and be ready to learn is linked directly to their gut. Nutrition specialists will discuss essential nutrition and vitamins necessary for proper growth and development, as well as creative meal plans for picky eaters.

This presentation will give every parent additional tools to best prepare their child for learning. A follow up, hands-on make and taste event will be scheduled following the event. Dinner and refreshments will be served.

The EDI Task Force, led by the LBUSD Readiness team, finalized details of the second-year action plan for the 2017-2018 school year, which includes parent education. The task force includes community stakeholders such as local preschool lead teachers and directors, Laguna Beach Public Library staff, Boys and Girls Club, and PTA.

“We can improve outcomes for young children by informing the community and providing families with opportunities that can help children build the necessary skills to be ready for kindergarten,” said Irene White, LBUSD Director of Special Education.

School Readiness team provides free services

The School Readiness team provides many free services to the community such as parent education events, professional development trainings at local preschools, free developmental screenings, referrals to local community resources and an opportunity to enroll in Learning Link, a hands-on learning opportunity for children and parents.

The EDI is an assessment tool used to understand the early learning needs of young children in local communities.

LBUSD’s EDI identified weaknesses in fine and gross motor skills and communication and general knowledge. The 2016 EDI report indicates that 48 percent of children are “not ready” in the area of fine and gross motor skills, and 15 percent are “somewhat ready.” Skills in this domain include the ability to hold writing utensils such as pencils, crayons or paintbrushes; manipulate objects; climb stairs and maintain energy throughout the school day.

2016 EDI report suggest many LB children are “not ready”

The EDI also indicated that young children in Laguna Beach struggle with communication skills and general knowledge. The 2016 EDI reports that 49 percent of children are “not ready” and 15 percent are “somewhat ready” in this area. Skills in this domain include a child’s ability to use language effectively in English to tell a story; communicate their own needs in a way understandable to adults and peers; ability to understand on first try what is being said to him/her; ability to take part in imaginative play; articulate clearly as well show adequate general knowledge.

“The sooner we identify deficits in developmental skills, the earlier we can intervene and provide resources to help build those skills necessary to enter Kindergarten,” said Claudette Ahern, LBUSD School Readiness Nurse.

For more information about the EDI Task Force or the Oct 25 parent education event, contact Sandee Bandettini at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-497-7700, ext. 5327.