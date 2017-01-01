Peace Vigil will take place tomorrow, Sat Oct 7, on the Boardwalk at 6 p.m.

Laguna Beach Peace Vigil will hold a gathering tomorrow evening in remembrance of those lost to gun violence, lighting candles in their names.

“We will come together regardless of skin color, background, religious beliefs and the like to bind together for a greater cause. We are stronger together,” said organizer Erin Nealy.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Location of the Peace Vigil

Nealy is urging as many peace-loving residents as possible to gather.

“I’m sure many of us had other plans, but let’s gather for those that also had plans this weekend and are no longer with us,” she says. “Let’s show gratitude for the fact we are still here to create an impact, to share our light and help move our communities to greater cohesiveness, understanding and unification. We can absolutely crowd out the dark with our combined strength and endurance of heart.

“Laguna Beach has always been a beacon of love and progressiveness in Orange County so it seems fitting to fill our boardwalk with candles, hugs and tears. Thoughts and prayers are always great, but we need to do more/better. This is a start. Please join us.”

Participants should bring blankets, a candle, and flowers, as an ocean blessing at the shoreline is planned at sunset.