Friends of the Library holds annual dinner on Oct 13

On Oct 13, at 6 p.m., the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library will hold its annual dinner in the lovely library at 363 Glenneyre. The Friends are proud of all the improvements that have been made possible by monies earned by the Friends Bookshop, generous grants and donations from the community.

Author Suzanne Redfearn will be the guest speaker. Many may know Suzanne as she and her husband, Carey, are the owners of Lumberyard. Her presentation will surely provide for an interesting evening. Her books will be available for purchase.

The dinner, which includes wine, is $65. Make your reservations by sending a check made payable to Friends of the Library to Sandy Hovanesian, 1310 Moorea Way, Laguna Beach, 92651. Or go to the website at www.friendsofthelagunabeachlibrary.org where you can use PayPal to reserve your seats. For more information, call 949-376 5135 or 949-497 7053