Painting with Passion Plus: A course for artists who love the challenge of a blank canvas

Talented local artist Carole Zavala will again be offering her five week course, Painting with Passion Plus, through the City of Laguna Beach, beginning Thurs, Oct 26, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Classes are held in the Art Room at the Susi Q.

“Are you motivated by the challenge of a blank canvas? Are you looking for ways to enhance your work and take it to the next level?” Carole asks. “Then Painting with Passion Plus is just the course for you.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

One of Carole Zavala’s beautiful paintings

Carole recently finished an intensive art boot camp at the Watts Atelier in Encinitas under the direction of well-known artist, Jeffrey Watts. The school focuses on the classic and traditional forms of painting and drawing, and Carole is looking forward to sharing some of the techniques and insights she gained during the sessions.

All media are welcome and participants are encouraged to have some specific goals or ideas in mind when they arrive. Carole integrates contemporary art trends along with information relating to the more traditional forms from the past.

This “Plus” session also include explorations into wire sculpture (materials will be provided) and other art forms and materials that allow the artist to “push the boundaries” of their art making. The course is $175 for the five sessions, $35 for drop-ins.

Bring your own materials, and bring non-toxic Gamlen if using oils. Some experience in painting and/or drawing is recommended.

For additional information contact Carole at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Sign up through the City website or in person at the Susi Q.