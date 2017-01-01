At League opening, Laguna Beach High School Surf Team wins big over Newport Harbor, 94-75

The Laguna Beach High School Surf Team came out of the gates firing against Newport Harbor High School for the league opener to win 94 to 75. Friday’s League event was held at 56th St in Newport, and the LBHS surfers led the way in several of the divisions. The surf had been flat for several weeks, causing a couple of the non-league events to be cancelled, but Friday, the event was able to get underway.

The conditions with the swell increase were tricky with a lot of close out waves, however, there were a number of memorable performances.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Travis and Tess Booth

The first heat of the day was a Boys Shortboard heat, and our boys came out energized, taking a clean sweep. Travis Booth found his way in and out of a thick backside barrel to take the win, while Kiko Nelsen and Jett North did great as well finishing in 2nd and 3rd. A few heats later, Sam Nelsen and Liam McCue were surfing very nicely and took 2nd and 3rd.

Later Jake Levine and freshman Tyson Lockhart found barrels of their own and both secured wins. Meanwhile Nate Madigan surfed his way into a 2nd. Trey Lockhart and Jeremy Shutts finished in 4th.

The girls continued to look as strong as they did last year and were led once again by Kayla Coscino. She was unstoppable in both her Shortboard and Longboard heats, securing some excellent scores to take the wins. Meanwhile Kalohe Danbara took a 2ndin Shortboard, newcomer Kelly Smith took a 4th and Freshman Jade Howsen, competing in her first ever school Longboard heat, finished 4th.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

l-r Kayla Coscino, Tess Booth, Jade Howsen and Claire Kelly

The Boys Bodyboard category saw Travis Booth do double duty and come up in 2nd, while Jameson Roller had some nice rides in Longboard and took 3rdand Freshman Zac Henderson took 4th.

The coaches thank the families, friends and team mates who showed up to support the team.

The next LBHS surfing events will be on home turf at Thalia on Tues, Oct 10 against San Clemente and Thurs, Oct 12 against Newport once again.