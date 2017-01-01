Saturday was a special night at the Glennwood Gala, marking the seventh anniversary of escrow closing

Saturday night’s Glennwood Gala at The Ranch at Laguna Beach took place on a very special night: exactly seven years to the day that escrow closed on the property, which would ultimately become the beloved home of approximately 50 developmentally disabled adults.

“Dreams, visions, great ideas…none of that happens without true commitment,” said Master of Ceremonies Richard Henrikson. “And after that moment of commitment, we worked on design, construction, staffing, licensing, finding residents – after all that, four years ago we opened the door to Glennwood, moving all of them in over two back-to-back weekends.

“Remember that, what thrilling chaos that was?”

The sold-out crowd nodded and applauded at their tables under the stars at the beautiful setting. They’d enjoyed champagne and amazing hors d’oeuvres including spinach pastries, “the best ever deviled eggs” and Caprese. They’d wandered alongside tables containing incredible Silent Auction items ranging from original art by the residents of Glennwood to spectacular vacations to a painting created live by Tom Swimm.

And now, during dinner, a delicious salad followed by roasted lemon chicken breast accompanied by spiced lentils, rainbow chard and chimmichurri sauce, they enjoyed hearing of the great strides that have been accomplished at Glennwood over the past few years.

“Glennwood is at full occupancy with a waiting list, and we are fully staffed. Residents are out and about in the greater Laguna community, living their slogan ‘Lovin’ our life in Laguna,’” Henrikson told the audience “must be A-listers,” he said.

He cautioned, however, that there are still financial needs to be addressed, including renovations to the dining room to make it more versatile as a multipurpose room; renovations to the activities room including the art space; and the need to a private conference room for training and private meetings.

Henrikson also gave his thanks to sponsors Todd Hansen of the OC Foundation, Comerica Bank, Stu News Laguna, the Glennwood Board and “invaluable staff, Faith Manners, COO, who is our rock; Rachel Landers, associate director, and our indispensable senior staff, who keep Glennwood running smoothly.”

For more information about Glennwood House, visit www.glennwoodhousing.org