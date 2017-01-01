Print | Email

Help a child learn: become a tutor for AAUW’s The Learning Club 

If you have an hour or two a week to spare and would like to help a child learn, become a volunteer tutor for The Learning Club. The Learning Club (TLC) is sponsored by The American Association of University Women, Laguna Beach Branch. 

TLC is an after-school tutoring program at El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach for students in grades 2-5 who have been recommended by their teachers as needing additional help with homework and basic educational concepts to better succeed in school. TLC will operate Tues and Thurs afternoons from January through May. 

Local adults and teens are welcome to apply.  No experience is necessary; training is provided. To volunteer or for more information, contact Peggie Thomas (499-1817), Barbara Antonacci (215-5553) or Kathy Willman (449-4041) or visit www.aauw-lagunabeach.org.

