Goats-R-Her: Rosalind Russell’s R-Star Poolside Tea raises funds to improve lives of poor Nepalese

Rosalind Russell tells Stu News that the recent fundraiser for her R –Star Foundation – the Huntington Beach Poolside Tea – was a rousing success.

Rosalind is fondly known as the Goat Lady of Laguna for the work that she has done in Nepal, providing families with goats, some of which provide relief from hunger, while others are bred into herds to provide income for those devastated by poverty and a recent earthquake.

At the event, sari-clad dancers performed for sari-clad attendees, everyone swaying to the rhythm. The youngest dancer wasn’t quite three years old and, Rosalind says, “had very agile hips.”

Rosalind was particularly thrilled that dancer Gita was present. “I met Gita and her husband in Nepal in 2003. They are here, happily legal, and in their first new home,” Rosalind said. “We feel blessed to have her here during the Dashain Festival, the Hindu community’s largest holiday, rather like our Christmas in scope and importance.”

L – R: Lovely sari-clad ladies Kim DeBrux, Karen Lunzman, Rosalind Russell, Betsy Woodall, Tamara Campbell

The Blue Angels even joined in, roaring overhead just as Rosalind began her presentation, clearly applauding, jet-engine style.

Danny Barrios played on the keyboard between dances, tea sandwiches graced the table, along with many types of foods guaranteed to delight any palate: Mexican, pizza and tasty Indian dishes, which are very similar to Nepalese foods.

Terrific volunteers helped things running smoothly – Tamara Campbell of Laguna Beach; Betsy Woodall, of Dana Point, who is R Star’s Board of Advisors, along with Tony Proto from Long Beach; Karen Lunzman from Laguna Niguel; President of the R Star Foundation Board who came in from Oregon for the day, Kim DeBroux; Mike Porto who manages our website along with runs our techy matters, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and far more.

If you donate, Rosalind Russell will get your goat – into Nepal’s rural areas…

“R Star Foundation remains 100 percent volunteer driven, meaning we have no paid employees. We want the funds we bring in to go only to our projects, which lift Nepal’s rural areas,” Rosalind notes. “Donors’ funds actually get to the projects with few pennies to hard costs only.”

October has been a great month for R Star Foundation.

On Tuesday Oct 3, she was honored to present to the exclusive Laguna Niguel Shores Men’s Club of 60 successful businessmen.

“My Board member Betsy Woodall accompanied me. I had 45 minutes to share our work right from the beginning of 2003 by running our first video made to talking about what is current,” Rosalind says. “What a crowd they were! They were attentive beyond measure. The club is booked in general two years in advance with spectacular speakers.

“How honored I was to be presenting the work of R Star Foundation to the men at their breakfast gathering. Other presentations were offered to me from the men at other venues. This is exactly what helps R Star, others to share our good works with!”

R Star Foundation serves and educates the isolated and disempowered women and children of Nepal. They connect resources to the neediest people in one of the most remote areas on earth and help to bring about peace.