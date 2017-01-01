Print | Email

Etty, a one-woman show, celebrates an unflinching belief in humanity in the face of unthinkable evil

Two free performances of  “Etty”, a one-woman, touring play will be held at the Susi Q Senior Center on Mon, Oct 23. The first performance, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., has already sold out. 

A second performance has just been added from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The 50-minute play is drawn from the diaries of Etty Hillesum, a sensuous, intelligent and poetic young Dutch Jewish woman searching for the meaning of life – and all life – during the terror and dark years of Nazi occupation. 

Submitted photo

Etty is a one-woman performance

Adapted and performed by Susan Stein, and directed by Austin Pendleton, “Etty” speaks directly to the audience frankly, and with compassion – even for the enemy.

Crafted solely from Hillesum’s writings, this unconventional theater experience brings the audience into Etty’s thinking, as she wrestles to write the life she is living – her loves, her work, her wry sense of humor, her knowledge of self and the moment in history. 

The performance is followed by an audience-generated discussion that effectively becomes the second act of the play. For more information about “Etty”, the play or Etty Hillesum, visit www.ettyplay.org.

     Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, please call 949-464-6645 or register online at lagunabeachcity.net. Click on Recreation Classes. Lite refreshments will be served. Generously underwritten by Estate Plan, Inc.

The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third Street. Parking is available in the underground structure, but limited. Carpooling, UBER or Lyft is encouraged, if possible.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.