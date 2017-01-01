Laguna Beach-based SCIL, sponsor of bill, applauds Governor’s action to ban sale of mill-bred pets

Last week, a landmark bill banning the sale of mill-bred dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores was signed by California Governor Jerry Brown.

In addition to the ban, AB 485, introduced by Assemblymembers Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) and Matt Dababneh (D-Woodland Hills), and sponsored by Laguna-based Social Compassion In Legislation (SCIL), will require that stores offer dogs, cats, and rabbits from shelters and rescue groups.

The signing of AB 485 makes California the first state in the country to enact a policy of this kind and will eliminate the trafficking of mill-bred animals into California pet stores.

“This is an exciting day for pets in California,” Assemblymember O’Donnell said. “I am very grateful for the strong support we received from animal-lovers across the state and from Social Compassion in Legislation, the bill’s sponsor.

“This is a big win for our four-legged friends, of course, but also for California taxpayers who spend more than $250 million annually to house and euthanize animals in our shelters.”

The bill comes on the heels of similar local bans approved in various communities throughout California, including some of the first local ordinances in West Hollywood and the City of Los Angeles which were also driven by Social Compassion in Legislation.

“When we began the effort to sponsor legislation to codify these local ordinances into state law earlier this year many people said it couldn’t get done and that the timing was not right,” said Lagunan Judie Mancuso, Founder and CEO, Social Compassion in Legislation.

Yet, since the bill’s introduction in February, under the leadership of Mancuso, SCIL worked tirelessly with Assemblymember O’Donnell to build a broad coalition including local governments, public and private animal shelters, pet stores, rescue groups, and animal welfare advocates. Facing significant opposition in the Assembly, the bill ultimately garnered broad bipartisan support, and in the end passed the Senate with no opposition.

SCIL surveyed every registered pet store in the state of California in March 2017 and found less than 10 percent of the pet stores in California continued to sell out-of-state, commercially bred animals.

The majority of retail pet stores in California have already shifted to the “humane model” familiar to patrons of such stores as Healthy Spot, whose owner Andrew Kim gave compelling testimony in both the Assembly and Senate hearings in support of the bill.

“We are overjoyed with the Governor’s signature and broad support from the entire animal-loving community for this groundbreaking legislation,” said Mancuso. “In banning the sale of mill-bred animals, California took a bold step forward. The deplorable conditions that animals suffer in these high-volume breeding facilities are not a secret and now they have a champion in California.”