National Prescription Drug take-back day is Sat, Oct 28: But you can drop off at police station anytime

On Sat, Oct 28, and any other day of the year, medications can be disposed of at the Laguna Beach and Dana Point permanent prescription drop boxes. The service is safe, free, and anonymous. No questions will be asked, no forms to fill out. No syringes, medical waste, or hazardous waste are allowed.

National Prescription Take Back day, sponsored by the DEA, serves as a reminder to safely dispose of unused medications. This national day addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse. Rates of prescription drug misuse are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.

Studies show that most of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

Drop-off location is outside the police station and is available 24/7.