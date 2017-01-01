“Mini-Wellness Hamlet” arrives for Seventh Annual Health Expo Event at Susi Q Senior Center on Oct 27

In partnership with Mission Hospital and the City of Laguna Beach, a free “mini-wellness hamlet” comes to the Susi Q Senior Center on Fri, Oct 27 from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

In addition to free flu shots for the public aged 18 and over, there will be various services, City resources and experts, including local physicians, onsite to provide valuable information to help seniors thrive.

Submitted photo

At last year’s expo, Hoag Hospital’s Family Medicine Doctor Stanley Wasbin

checks LB Seniors Executive Director Nadia Babayi’s blood pressure

The 7th annual event will be immersive and interactive, addressing a multitude of timely topics, demos and complimentary screenings including blood pressure readings, glucose screenings, hearing screenings, nutritionist counseling, a balanced exercise demo, and the topic of aging in place with Lifelong Laguna.

An “Ask-the-Doctor” station features Hoag Hospital’s family medicine doctor, Stanley Wasbin, MD, and board-certified gynecologist Jane K. Bening, MD. Participants will learn new skills from Susi Q’s care management team and educate themselves on medical cannabis.

The City’s CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program will offer emergency preparedness tips from our local police department.

Submitted photo

Susi Q’s mental health team of care managers (l to r) Clint Christie, LMFT and Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC, provide information about Susi Q’s free, one-on-one “Feeling the Blues” counseling sessions and other LB Seniors assistance programs

For seniors, it’s not too late to get a flu shot. Influenza is a serious viral respiratory infection of the nose, throat and lungs that ranks as one of the most severe illnesses of the (Dec – Mar) winter season. Not considered life threatening for healthy adults, it can lead to serious complications in seniors older than age 65.

Seniors who get a flu shot are less likely to be hospitalized with pneumonia or the flu. However, seniors who are covered by Medicare or private insurance are encouraged to visit their physician or pharmacy to receive the vaccine. This will allow the availability of more flu shots for seniors with no alternative resources.

For further information, visit thesusiq.org.