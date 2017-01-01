Walk for Freedom rally draws attention to shocking human trafficking statistics right here in California

On Sat Oct 14, a fundraising and awareness event called Walk for Freedom took place all over the world, including here in Laguna Beach.

The purpose of the walk, operated by a global anti-human trafficking organization called A21, is to raise awareness about the millions of men, women and children who are still trapped in slavery today.

“Walk for Freedom was heartbreaking as I learned the facts of sex trafficking just in California alone,” photographer Mary Hurlbut said. “It’s shocking.”

According to organizers, four of the FBI’s 13 highest sex trafficking areas are in California, including Los Angeles County.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hundreds gathered to raise awareness of human trafficking

“The goal of the organization is to educate people about the plight of the people caught up in trafficking,” Laura Staph, Global Fundraising Coordinator, told Stu News on Saturday morning. “Today we walked in single file from Main Beach to the Pageant of the Masters as a way to give a voice to the voiceless.”

By fundraising and rallying thousands of people around the cause, the belief is that this event will be the catalyst for the rescue and restoration of human beings who are being exploited as commodities.

“We have 12 offices in 11 countries,” Staph added. “This event takes place simultaneously in 400 different locations around the world. Change starts with awareness and education.”

Several hundred people attended the Walk, it was estimated.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Participants wear distinctive black clothing and yellow bandannas

“It was peaceful and uplifting demonstration,” Stu News reporter Cameron Gillespie noted. “When I asked why captured people don’t seek out help, Laura recommended a documentary called Nefarious. She mentioned two possible reasons: that captured people go through brainwashing, and sometimes their captors get them addicted to drugs.”

Walk for Freedom events are distinctly recognizable because participants walk in single file and wear black shirts, with yellow bandannas across their mouths.

“We are utterly convinced that slavery can be eradicated in our lifetime. All of us can put our feet on the pavement and use our steps to make a difference,” Christine Caine, A21’s founder, notes on the organization’s website.

More information about Walk for Freedom can be found at: www.A21.org/laguna-beach.