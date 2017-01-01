OC Alert Test happens tomorrow: Time to register

On Oct 18, Laguna Beach residents will receive a call to test AlertOC, Orange County’s Emergency Notification System. The drill will replicate a large scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County. This is the seventh annual regional test and it will include twenty participating cities.

Residents can do their part to prepare for emergencies by registering for AlertOC.

The time is now to self-register cell phone numbers and e-mail addresses to be part of the regional test. For more information or to register alternate phone numbers or e-mail addresses, visit the Alert OC website at: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085613900#/login