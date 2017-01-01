Fundraiser for friend and colleague Katie Ford

Katie Ford, a lifelong Laguna Beach resident, single mom of two daughters, and Stu News designer, is now “fully awake” and in “good spirits” after being critically injured in an auto accident in Corona del Mar two weeks ago.

Katie still has a long road to recovery ahead of her – and she will need all of our support during this process.

Click on photo for a larger image

To this end, Stu News Laguna, Marine Room owner Chris Keller and Tyler Russell of KX 93.5 plan to co-host a fundraiser, Laguna Cares, for Katie on Tuesday Nov 21 at 6 p.m. at the Marine Room, 214 Ocean Ave.

“Our hearts are with Katie and her family during this challenging time. The Marine Room is happy to join forces with Stu News and KX 93.5 to host this event, and we urge everyone in the community to join us in showing our support for the family,” said Chris Keller.

Tyler Russell noted, “Laguna Beach always comes through to help its own. Katie is a beloved local and mom, and KX 93.5 will do whatever it can do to help raise funds for her family at this challenging time.”

A minimum donation of $20 is requested at the door. A percentage of bar sales will also go toward the fund.

If you are unable to attend the fundraiser, please consider donating to help her and her family during this difficult time at www.gofundme.com/4mi7a2o.

If you prefer to make a donation by check, please make it payable to Katie Ford Donation Fund and contact us privately, so that we can help to connect your donation to her (email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )