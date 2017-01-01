World AIDS Day 2017 takes place on December 1

World AIDS Day is Friday Dec 1, and for the HIV affected community especially, this is a big day. The HIV Advisory Committee of the City of Laguna Beach is commissioned to educate about HIV issues and to reduce the stigma associated with the infection.

City funds allocated with advice from this committee fund free HIV testing at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic on Third Street – results in 20 minutes, one drop of blood, and no appointment needed.

To remember and memorialize those who have died of AIDS, committee members will enlist the help of high school students and others to place red ribbons around trees in the downtown area. These will bear the names of people who have died of AIDS. These names have been submitted by people whose loved ones are to be remembered.

Just like last year, at the Cobblestones area of Main Beach, there will be a “memorial tree” to which anyone may attach a heart on which they have written the first name of someone they would like to memorialize.

At 5 p.m., an emotional non-denominational ceremony is planned to honor people who have died of HIV complications. Names of people who have passed away will be read aloud in this brief but moving ceremony.

Join the locals at Main Beach early enough to enjoy the sunset; stay to honor someone from your own life.