Z Pizza wants to add outdoor seating

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Z Pizza will expand its seating, but reduce its parking requirement if the City Council approves the recommendation of the Planning Commission.

The commission recently approved the requests of Z Pizza owner Sid Fanarof to add nine seats in a proposed patio and to deduct three parking spaces for providing al fresco dining.

“Times are changing,” said Fanarof. “People are ordering out, unless you give them a reason for dining out.”

Fanarof’s proposal is to build a modest 200-square eating area within existing landscaping. The area would accommodate nine folks, who do not have to be Z Pizza customers.

The tight space is located to one side of the building. A new door will be constructed to allow access to the patio.

However, Commissioner Roger McErlane was not too content with the landscaping proposed for the area. He wanted a shade tree included in the plan and asked Fanarof to review the plan and return to the commission.

Fanarof declined, but did agree to report to the City Council when it reviews the project.

And pizza for breakfast…

The commission reviews proposals for alterations to a commercial building, but the project must also be reviewed by the council, if parking reductions are involved. The California Coastal Commission weighs in on the intensification of use, which requires a coastal development permit.

“Since the demise of Vienna Café, we have had many requests from the community for outdoor dining and a gathering spot, thus fulfilling a need for South Laguna neighborhoods,” Fanarof wrote in his proposal.

The commission also approved Fanarof’s request to open the pizzeria for breakfast starting at 7 a.m.

He stated his belief that the “oven-centric” nature of the restaurant lends itself to serving breakfast pizzas, frittatas, roasted potatoes, oven-fried egg dishes, baked goods, coffee and juice.

Z Pizza has been a staple in the Aliso Creek Shopping Center,first a few doors from La Sirena and then moving to the shop formerly occupied by Animal Crackers.